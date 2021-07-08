Downtown Miamisburg expansion of where alcoholic drinks can be consumed outdoors starts today

MIAMISBURG — The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area goes into effect this afternoon.
Starting at 4 p.m., patrons at any of the participating establishments in the 40-acre downtown district can purchase and carry an open alcoholic beverage outside in a designated plastic cup during restricted hours.
The hours are: Thursdays, 4-9 p.m., Fridays, 4-11 p.m., Saturdays, noon-11 p.m., and Sundays, 4-9 p.m., according to the city.
The following businesses showing off the DORA sticker can sell a special cup during the designated hours, city officials said:
•Bennett’s Publical
•Good Time Charlie’s
•Bullwinkle’s
•Legion
•Eagles
•Ron’s Pizza & Ribs
•Plaza Theater
•A Taste of Wine
•Watermark
•Curious Styles
•Star City Brewing
•Lucky Star Brewing
•TJ Chumps
The special cups cannot be taken into another liquor serving business, but the following is a list where DORA is permitted by the city:
•Baum Opera House
•Bear Creek Donuts
•Classic Stitch
•Dreamy Café
•Estates 2 Go
•Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
•Hedy Riegle Studio
•Liberty Tax
•M & Company
•Miamisburg Art Gallery
•Planogol
•Rustic Rental
•Silver Neon
•St. Michael’s Rosaries & Religious Articles
•Urban Loft Salon
•Whitman’s Bike Shop
•Willow Rust.
The Miamisburg City Council approved the DORA in May as a way of attracting more people to downtown Miamisburg businesses. A group’s effort to have the issue decided by voters in this fall’s election was unsuccessful.