DPS completes central office move to historic complex

The new office space is approximately 70,500 square feet, compared to 150,000 at the previous complex. Besides top administration, the building will house departments of curriculum, special education, safety and security, cultural engagement and others. The student enrollment office, where families can come to register their children, is up and running in the new building.

A fine and performing arts training room in the new Dayton Public Schools headquarters complex at 136 S. Ludlow St. contains instruments and resources for staff. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

The large community room at 115 Ludlow will still be used for some larger meetings. School board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani said DPS is still weighing options on what to do with that property, which was purchased for $15.5 million in 2003.

In April, district officials said they still owe $9.4 million on the old complex, with the actual value of the complex less than half that.

DPS hiring / staffing news

** Lolli said DPS is making progress toward putting two teachers in most early-grade classrooms this fall, in an effort to close achievement gaps early. The district is using some of its $130 million in available federal relief funds for this purpose.

“We’re going to try to have (two teachers) in every first- and second-grade class for sure,” Lolli said. “Some schools may have third grade filled (too), but we’re really focused on first and second.”

DPS Chief of Human Resources David Harmon said among traditional teaching positions — those not paid by the new federal funding — the district is down from 66 openings last month to 51 this week. He said those numbers will continue to fluctuate, as more resignations come in, while dozens of potential new staff go through an on-boarding process.

** The school board this week hired Sherry Gale as the district’s director of college credit plus, college readiness and scholarships. Gale spent 12 years as pastor of Grace United Methodist Church before moving to Church of the Cross in Kettering last year. Gale has her Ph.D in mathematics, and Lolli said she has worked as a university professor.

“Because of her connections with the community and with kids and connections with Dayton Public and with previous university work, she’ll be a great fit for college credit plus and scholarship work,” Lolli said.

** The top spot in the district’s Office for Exceptional Children (gifted and special education) remains vacant in the wake of Angela Nichols’ departure and a critical report from the state. Laura Collier, who just led a one-year revamp of DPS’ special education procedures, has left the district, and the school board on Tuesday named Tonya Ray as OEC executive director (the No. 2 spot in the department).