DPS foresees fiscal issues; board asks for solutions before problem worsens

The two main solutions discussed among board members were seeking a new levy — one member suggested an income tax levy — or cuts.

Board members stressed, however, that layoffs are not going to happen immediately.

“This is not us looking at ways to make cuts tomorrow,” said board member Eric Walker.

The district received millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the district flush with cash between 2020 and 2023. That additional cash helped the district avoid an earlier shortfall, but those dollars are spent and are unlikely to be renewed.

The district has returned to spending from the general fund, which is the money that comes from state funding and local property taxes in Dayton. However, the district is spending more than it brings in, and that is leading to a decline in cash carryover. Treasurer Hiwot Abraha and superintendent David Lawrence said the district did not get an increase in funding from the most recent state budget. According to the five-year forecast, about 61% of district funds come from the state, and about 27% come from local real estate taxes. Suburban districts generally see a much higher percentage of income from local sources and a lower percentage from the state.

The state kept the district’s estimated foundational aid at between $131 million and $132 million in the next two years, according to estimates from the Legislative Service Commission, a nonpartisan state organization that provides information on how state legislation will impact Ohioans.

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine noted that a previous budget shortfall, around 2008, led to cuts to music and art teachers across the district. The district has focused more in the last two years on providing extracurriculars for students and enrichment to encourage them to come to school.

“I’ll speak for the board — and they can say something different if they want — we as board members need the leadership team as well as the people in this district to work with the team and start making these plans,” Goodwine said.

Goodwine encouraged district leaders to find ways to cut that don’t impact the classroom experience.