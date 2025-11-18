Drive-thru food distribution to take place at Harrison Twp. drive-in Thursday

“We know that too many families are still struggling to put food on the table,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Events like this make it possible for us to meet our neighbors where they are and ensure no one in our community goes hungry this holiday season.”

SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will provide free pet food and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will be on site offering free and voluntary vaccinations.

“As more families find themselves stretched thin this season, we’re proud to support the Foodbank in meeting the rising demand for essential resources,” said Jessie Sullivan, SICSA’s director of adoption and alternative services. “This final distribution before Thanksgiving reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring that no one in our community — people or pets — faces the holiday season without the support they need.”

Pre-registration is not required to attend.

People should wait until 9 a.m. to arrive so volunteers can set up safely.

Motorists must enter the drive-in by turning right from North Dixie Drive. Police will be on site to help redirect traffic.

The Foodbank also reminded people to leave plenty of space in their trunks or back seats for food.