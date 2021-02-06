Driver accosts Kettering jogger, police ask people to report suspicious activity

A suspicious man solicited a jogger last month in Kettering, and now police are asking for anyone with similar experiences to report it.
The jogger was accosted between 2:45 and 3:10 p.m. Jan. 31 in the area of Prentice Drive and East Dorothy Lane.
The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 30 with black hair driving a black sedan.
Surveillance video captured the driver’s black sedan.
Anyone with information or who would look to report a similar incident is asked to call Kettering police Lt. Brad Lambert at 937-296-2410.
On January 31st between 2:45 and 3:10 pm we had a suspicious subject solicit a citizen who was out on a jog. This...Posted by Kettering Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021