Driver accosts Kettering jogger, police ask people to report suspicious activity

Crime & Law | Updated 45 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A suspicious man solicited a jogger last month in Kettering, and now police are asking for anyone with similar experiences to report it.

The jogger was accosted between 2:45 and 3:10 p.m. Jan. 31 in the area of Prentice Drive and East Dorothy Lane.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 30 with black hair driving a black sedan.

Surveillance video captured the driver’s black sedan.

Anyone with information or who would look to report a similar incident is asked to call Kettering police Lt. Brad Lambert at 937-296-2410.

