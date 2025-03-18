New smoothie shop Better Blend opening in Washington Twp.

Customers can expect a variety of smoothies that are low sugar, high protein and nutrient-rich. From dessert-inspired flavors to simple smoothies with just fruits and vegetables, the shop has something for everybody.

Better Blend also offers smoothie bowls with an acai, blue spirulina, dragon fruit or mango base.

The brand was founded by Isaac Hamlin in 2018 with a goal to make the world a happier and healthier place.

“While playing on the University of Kentucky rugby team in college, Isaac was inspired to find a replacement for the heavy meals that were the team’s pregame tradition,” the website states. “He set out to develop protein smoothies that offered optimum nutrition, tasted great, and didn’t weigh him down.”

After graduating with a business degree, he realized there was a need for healthy food options in his hometown.

“Isaac made it his goal to make it easy for everyone to eat healthy by offering fast, healthy options that taste indulgent but are nutrient-rich and made with clean ingredients,” the website states.

Better Blend has several locations in Kentucky and Ohio. The closest location to the Dayton region is at 6209 Snider Road in Mason.

For more information, visit betterblend-smoothies-bowls.com or the brand’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@betterblendofficial) .