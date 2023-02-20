East Monument closure, Dayton Flyers win and other weekend stories you might have missed

Monument Avenue between Keowee and Findlay streets beginning Monday will be closed to through traffic.

However, local traffic will remain open between Keowee Street and the Ottawa Yards entrance, according to a release issued Friday evening from the city.

READ THE FULL STORY

Entrepreneur turns improv skills turn into a business

When he was a boy growing up in Centerville, Nathan Minns exemplified the definition of “improvisor,” when he decided to do what many other kids his age did in the summer – set up a lemonade stand in his neighborhood.

“I got bored with the lemonade stand pretty quickly,” Minns said. “So I went in my back yard and looked for the coolest rocks and sticks I could find.”

Minns didn’t sell any sticks on that day, but he did sell rocks and that experience fueled his eventual career path – as an improv performer and entrepreneur.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lakota East expected to name former Bengal Kitna as new head football coach

Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

LIBERTY TWP. — Lakota East High School is expected to name former longtime NFL quarterback Jon Kitna as its new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon. The school declined comment until the introductory press conference next week.

Kitna succeeds former Lakota East coach Rick Haynes, who stepped down Feb. 1 after coaching the Thunderhawks for 13 seasons.

Lakota East (3-7, 3-6 Greater Miami Conference in 2022) is scheduled to open the 2023 season at Centerville on Aug. 18 before the home opener against Hamilton on Aug. 25.

READ THE FULL STORY

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Day of Caring Pancake Brunch supports hunger, homelessness

A pancake may not seem very impressive, but in the hands of Janaki Venkayya it has become a community powerhouse. Thirty-three years ago, the Beavercreek woman determined to tackle the problem of hunger and homelessness in the Miami Valley by raising awareness and funds through a one-day pancake brunch. She dubbed it the “Day of Caring,” and enlisted the aid of 12 churches and 250 volunteers who served as many as 3,000 breakfasts that first year and raised $8,000.

Now, 33 years later, the event has become a beloved annual tradition with dozens of churches and service organizations involved. On Sunday, Feb. 26, an estimated 4,000 guests will chow down on pancakes and sausage in an effort to help those less fortunate. “The uncertainty about the future is greater today than when we started 33 years ago,” Venkayya says. “Nowadays we don’t even know who could be standing in the lines for food and shelter. It might be someone who had a good job a year ago.”

The organization established the Simply Essential Hygiene Pantry and changed its name to Day of Caring 365 to reflect the commitment to serving people in need 365 days a year. The hygiene pantry provides local pantries and shelters with essential products ranging from shampoo to feminine products which cannot be purchased with food stamps.

READ THE FULL STORY

PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS