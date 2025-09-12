Eaton man sentenced to life in prison for child rape

• John Williams, 43, was sentenced to life in prison without parole and designated a Tier III sex offender, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

What was he convicted of?

• Williams was found guilty of two counts each of rape of a victim younger than 10, sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 and gross sexual imposition.

What was he accused of?

• A woman allegedly witnessed the child engaging in sexual conduct with Williams.

• When confronted, Williams denied it and grabbed a shotgun, according to Eaton Municipal Court records. The woman and another man took the shotgun and hid it.

• Preble County sheriff’s deputies responded and spoke with Williams.

• Williams said nothing happened when asked about the allegations, according to an affidavit.

• As a deputy was detaining him, Williams escaped and fled on foot, according to municipal court records. He was arrested a few days later.