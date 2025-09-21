Eazy IV brings holistic wellness infusions to uptown Centerville

The hydration therapies include anything from vitamins and amino acids to specialized compounds, such as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD, which owner Brittany Kafka said is a “powerhouse” in supporting mitochondrial health and is gaining traction in cardiac care research.

“I want to improve quality of life, not just offer a trendy service,” Kafka said.

Kafka, a healthcare professional with 15 years of experience, emphasized the importance of safety and personalization.

“You have to see me first,” she said. “You have to have an assessment. It’s prescribed hydration and monitored.”

Eazy IV uses electronic health records to access medication lists and past diagnoses, and performs point-of-care lab tests to ensure safety.

“I have electronic health records,” Kafka said. “I can see your medication list, your history, even what you’ve gotten from the pharmacy.”

Kafka said her health care career includes time as a respiratory therapist, critical care nurse, bedside nurse and eventually nurse practitioner. That experience, she said, spans cardiac ICUs and primary care clinics.

Many of the issues she was treating in patients were tied to dehydration caused by various medications, Kafka said.

Her inspiration for Eazy IV came from personal experience. After dealing with her own health challenges and seeing a relative benefit from regular infusions for an autoimmune condition, she sought IV therapy herself at a franchise clinic.

The results were positive, she said, but the experience revealed “the gap in care.”

“You shouldn’t have to be (critically ill) to get fluids and oxygen, but let’s have some medical knowledge in there,” she said. “So I will be assessing and prescribing the hydration therapies here, versus you walking in and picking one off the menu.”

Kafka said Eazy IV adheres strictly to Ohio Board of Pharmacy compounding regulations, limiting the number of additives per bag and ensuring everything is mixed fresh on-site at the clinic in a safe setting.

After a consultation in Kafka’s office, customers receive their IV in a comfortable setting while the infusion takes effect.

“I’ve got a vein finder ... a crash cart and everything, an AED because you just never know and I think that you should always be prepared,” she said. “We’ll put the IV in, and then you go sit in your massage chair and chill out for 45 minutes, get your drip and go feel like a million bucks.”