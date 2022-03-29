EB US 35 closed, three in hospital after crash near James H. McGee Blvd

Eastbound U.S. 35 is closed and three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash near James H. McGee Boulevard.
U.S. 35 is closed east of Abbey Avenue due to the crash, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
According to dispatch records, the two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:24 p.m.
Emergency crews responding to the scene found at least one of the vehicle occupants was trapped by the crash.
All occupants have been removed from the vehicles, records said, and three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
