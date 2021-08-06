dayton-daily-news logo
Election 2021: What tax issues will be on Warren County ballots in November?

A Warren County resident receives a home delivered meal as part of the Elderly Services Program. CONTRIBUTED/COUNCIL ON AGING
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris StewartEd Richter - Staff Writer

Warren County voters who go to the polls Nov. 2 will determine whether mental health and senior services continue to be funded while those in three local jurisdictions will decide measures on parks, police and operating expenses.

If renewed, the Warren County Elderly Services Program levy would continue generating more than $8 million annually to provide services to 2,466 clients, according to officials.

Among the services available through the Elderly Services Program include: Adult day services; Care management; Consumer-directed care; Electronic monitoring systems - Lifeline and medication dispensers/alerts; Environmental Services - pest control and major waste removal; Home-delivered meals; Medical equipment; Transportation; Home Care Assistance: housekeeping; personal care; errands; caregiver respite; Minor home safety modifications and repairs; and Transitional Care when leaving a hospital or nursing facility (FastTrack Home).

A renewal of the Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties levy, if passed, will generate a little more than $6 million, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

There are no school issues on the November ballot for Warren County districts.

Voters in Harveysburg will see two other levy issues on the ballot — one for police and another for current expenses — that would increase taxes. If both pass, taxes on a $100,000 home would rise about $35.

What Warren County voters will see on November ballots

JurisdictionPurposeTypeMillageLengthCost/$100k homeIncreaseRevenue
BlanchesterParks and recreation levyRenewal3.0 millsContinuing$70.99No**
CountywideWarren Clinton Mental Health Recovery Board levyRenewal1.0 mills5 years$21.87No$6,065,160
CountywideWarren County Senior ServicesRenewal1.21 mills5 years$29.93No$8,122,242
Deerfield Twp.Parks and recreation levyAdditional1.5 millsContinuing$52.50No$2,437,410
Franklin Twp.Senior citizens levyRenewal0.25 mills5 years$6.51No$131,458
HarveysburgPolice levyRenewal and increase2.5 mills5 years$66.19$17.41$26,153
HarveysburgCurrent expenses levyRenewal and increase3.0 mills5 years$73.85$17.56$29,136
** Collected by Clinton County
Source: Warren County Auditor's Office, Warren County Board of Elections

