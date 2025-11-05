Bledsoe, Combs ahead in race for Huber Heights school board

Candidates Combs and Bledsoe are incumbents, while Zbinden and Mirlisena are newcomers.

In responses to a recent Dayton Daily News questionnaire, three of the four candidates shared their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.

Combs said he would prioritize fiscal responsibility, along with the unification of Huber Heights school administrators, education associations and the community.

Bledsoe said his top priorities would include student achievement, hiring/retaining the best staff and “prudent” fiscal management.

Zbinden’s top priorities would include supporting school staff, ensuring students have the resources necessary to succeed and continuing to support a secure learning environment, he said recently.

Mirlisena did not respond to the questionnaire.