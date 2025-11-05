Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Bledsoe, Combs ahead in race for Huber Heights school board

A voter makes selections at a digital machine at a polling location at New Season Ministry on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Huber Heights. Poll workers said at around 11 a.m. turnout was slightly lower than normal compared to similar cycles. Huber Heights voters did not have many contested races and decided on one issue, a renewal Montgomery County property tax. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

A voter makes selections at a digital machine at a polling location at New Season Ministry on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Huber Heights. Poll workers said at around 11 a.m. turnout was slightly lower than normal compared to similar cycles. Huber Heights voters did not have many contested races and decided on one issue, a renewal Montgomery County property tax. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Candidates Kelly Bledsoe, Mark Combs, and Barb Mirlisena are leading in the race for three Huber Heights school board seats, according to partial, early-voting-only results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

As of 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, 30.15% of votes have been cast for Bledsoe, with 27.15% cast for Combs, 21.42% for Mirlisena, and 21.28% for Steven Zbinden.

Candidates Combs and Bledsoe are incumbents, while Zbinden and Mirlisena are newcomers.

In responses to a recent Dayton Daily News questionnaire, three of the four candidates shared their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.

Combs said he would prioritize fiscal responsibility, along with the unification of Huber Heights school administrators, education associations and the community.

Bledsoe said his top priorities would include student achievement, hiring/retaining the best staff and “prudent” fiscal management.

Zbinden’s top priorities would include supporting school staff, ensuring students have the resources necessary to succeed and continuing to support a secure learning environment, he said recently.

Mirlisena did not respond to the questionnaire.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.