Election 2025: Hear from candidates in their own words in our Voters Guide - coming soon

The Voters Guide will contain answers directly from candidates running in the Nov. 4, 2025 election in Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami and Warren counties. This only includes contested races (races with more candidates than seats up for election).

Candidates have until Sept. 30 to complete the questionnaire sent to them earlier this month. If a candidate has questions or if they have not yet received this questionnaire, they should reach out to josh.sweigart@coxinc.com.

Look for the Voters Guide to appear online around the time early voting starts on Oct. 7.