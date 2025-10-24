Election 2025: Six candidates vying for three Vandalia council seats

Six candidates are running for three seats on Vandalia City Council.
Candidates include Emily Bradford, David Brusman, Mike Flannery, Rick Ford, Alex Gonter-Dray, and Aaron Hathaway.
The three candidates chosen by voters in November will replace longtime council members Candice Farst, Dave Lewis and Vice-Mayor Mike Blakesly, all of whom have chosen not to seek reelection.
All three outgoing members have respectively served on Vandalia City Council for more than 20 years.
Five of the six candidates recently responded to a Dayton Daily News questionnaire about their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.
Brusman did not respond to the questionnaire. Flannery did not supply a photo.
Emily Bradford
Bradford is running for council because she wants to ensure Vandalia remains a “safe, vibrant and welcoming place” for generations to come.
Her top three priorities include addressing rising costs for both the city and its residents, upgrading aging infrastructure and working to a create a defined “downtown area.”
Specifically, Bradford would encourage responsible business growth to increase income tax revenue without raising taxes; work to access state and federal grants to assist with infrastructure improvements; and push to create a vision for what a downtown gathering place could look like.
“I’ve experienced the strengths of our city and recognize the opportunities where we can do better,” she said, pointing to her experience working for the Montgomery County commissioners. “I know local government, and I know how to partner with the city staff to make it work better.”
Credit: EASTERLING STUDIO
Rick Ford
Ford said he’s running for council to serve his community “from the taxpayer point of view.”
His top priorities for office include business development, public safety and promoting transparency in city spending.
Ford said he would prioritize follow-up with residents who express concerns and ensure council-back initiatives provide a “clear return” on taxpayer funds.
“I would like to contribute to the effort of keeping Vandalia an aspirational place to live and work. I present myself as a fellow taxpayer; I do not come from a government background, and I don’t own a business,” Ford said. “If you elect me, I will always base my decisions on what is best for the community, property values, safety and business development.”
Mike Flannery
Flannery said he’s running for council because he is experienced and knowledgeable when it comes to the city’s codes, businesses, and day-to-day operations, thanks to his more than a decade on the Vandalia zoning board.
His top three priorities include infrastructure improvements, fiscal responsibility, and public safety.
Flannery said he will work to ensure fire/EMS services have adequate funding and staff; advocate for upgrades to roads and city facilities; and encourage effective collaboration between council members when it comes to making sound financial decisions.
“I have experience as a dedicated leader and, more importantly, a proven leader ready to address Vandalia’s most pressing concerns,” he said.
Alex Gonter-Dray
Gonter-Dray said he’s running for council because he’s noticed a “disconnect” between council and Vandalia residents, a gap he hopes to bridge.
His top priorities include promoting responsible economic development to increase income tax revenue without increasing taxes; ensuring public services remain reliable across the city; and addressing concerns about water/sewer rates.
Specifically, Gonter-Dray said, if elected, he would request that council suspend the scheduled 2026 water/sewer rate increase and advocate for a comprehensive review of water/sewer plant projects to identify ways to mitigate or slow future rate increases.
“I place great importance on transparency, compromise and teamwork, and I am dedicated to delivering balanced, effective solutions that address the needs of our residents and support the continued advancement of our city,” he said.
Aaron Hathaway
Hathaway is running for council to ensure Vandalia is “prepared for the future,” with safe neighborhoods, strong schools and healthy community.
His top priorities include strengthening the city’s infrastructure, revitalizing downtown and supporting businesses, along with balanced housing growth.
Hathaway said he’d champion for the use of government programs and grants to encourage “thoughtful development,” and push for more transparent government by sharing “plain-language” budget updates with residents.
“I will work for every citizen of Vandalia — listening to every voice, collaborating with fellow council members and making decisions that strengthen our city,” he said. “My goal is to ensure Vandalia remains not only a great place to live and raise a family, but also a place where more people want to come to live, work and play.”
Aaron Hathaway is the director of technology and products for the Dayton Daily News.
