Election update: Xenia Twp. road levy narrowly rejected; recount upcoming

Both levies have the same terms — five years and 3.5 mills. Each would cost a homeowner $122.50 more annually per $100,000 in property value, and each would raise an extra $561,742 per year for the township.

Both departments asked for additional funds in part due to the rising cost of equipment, Xenia Twp. Fire Chief Greg Beegle previously told the Dayton Daily News.

The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would be used to replace aging equipment that has reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, as well as fund some needed building maintenance, per township documents.