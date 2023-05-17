Election update: Xenia Twp. road levy narrowly rejected; recount upcoming

The Xenia Twp. road levy that was on the May 2 election ballot is headed to a recount, after being narrowly rejected by five votes.
Final May 2 election results from the Greene County Board of Elections show that the Xenia Twp. road levy failed by a count of 448 to 443.
The recount will begin on Monday, board of elections officials said.
Xenia Twp. residents voted on a pair of new property tax levy requests in May — one for roads, and one for the fire department.
The fire levy passed by a vote of 52% to 48%, according to final election results.
Both levies have the same terms — five years and 3.5 mills. Each would cost a homeowner $122.50 more annually per $100,000 in property value, and each would raise an extra $561,742 per year for the township.
Both departments asked for additional funds in part due to the rising cost of equipment, Xenia Twp. Fire Chief Greg Beegle previously told the Dayton Daily News.
The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would be used to replace aging equipment that has reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, as well as fund some needed building maintenance, per township documents.
