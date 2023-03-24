Elections board adds Esrati to Dayton city commission race after rules debate

The addition of Esrati means voters will pick from six candidates in the May 2 run-off election, which will shrink the field to four candidates. The top four vote-getters May 2 will be on the November ballot for the two seats.

Petitions that had been filed by Esrati and Jo Love were invalidated by the board earlier this month for failing to have the 500 valid signatures required by city charter.

After their petitions were invalidated, Esrati and Love asked the Board of Elections for reconsideration. Those hearings took place on Friday and lasted more than two hours.

Esrati, a vocal citizen activist and business owner, had been ruled 18 valid signatures short of meeting the 500-signature threshold, while Love’s petitions were 41 short.

Esrati accused the Board of Elections of wrongly not counting some of the signatures on his petition as valid because the same electors signed at least two other candidates’ petitions.

Under the city charter, Dayton electors are only allowed to sign the petitions of two people running for the city commission when there are two open seats.

Esrati said some of the signatures he obtained that elections officials ruled as invalid duplicates were actually signed before those electors signed other candidates’ petitions. He said that is clear from the dates they provided next to their signatures.

Elections officials said they counted signatures as valid or duplicates based on when the petitions were turned in, not based on the date the signatures were obtained.

Esrati turned in his petitions March 3, the submission deadline.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said the longstanding practice dating back decades has been to count signatures as either valid or invalid duplicates based on when the petitions were filed.

Barbara Doseck of the city of Dayton’s law department, indicated in an opinion issued on Thursday that the city charter does not require people to list the dates when they sign candidates’ petitions.

Doseck also wrote that the city is aware of the Board of Elections’ practice to use petitions’ filing dates to determine which petitions have duplicate signatures that are ruled invalid.

“Because a signature date is not required, this process is logical and not contradicted by the Dayton charter,” she wrote.

Rezabek recommended the board deny Esrati’s petitions based on election rules and rules set by city charter.

Board member Erik Blaine pointed out an oddity — the Dayton city charter does not require signers to provide the date of their signatures, but the petition forms nevertheless contain datelines.

He said that calls into question whether the dates should have significance when it comes to evaluating signature duplication.