Employee injured after car crashes into Kettering florist

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Flowerama at the corner of E. Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 5:03 p.m., where an elderly woman drove through the front of the store and came to a stop in the middle of the business, according to Kettering police.
A Lexus sedan could be seen fully inside the flower store.
Credit: Jen Balduf
According to Kettering police Lt. Chris Sanford, the business was open at the time of the crash, and an employee of the florist was taken to an area hospital.
Police said that the employee sustained minor injuries, and were alert and talking when the Kettering Fire Department took them to the hospital.
It is unclear how many customers were inside at the time.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have played a factor in the crash.
