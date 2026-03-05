Employee injured after car crashes into Kettering florist

A Lexus sedan could be seen fully inside the flower store.

According to Kettering police Lt. Chris Sanford, the business was open at the time of the crash, and an employee of the florist was taken to an area hospital.

Police said that the employee sustained minor injuries, and were alert and talking when the Kettering Fire Department took them to the hospital.

It is unclear how many customers were inside at the time.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have played a factor in the crash.