Employee injured after car crashes into Kettering florist

Credit: Jen Balduf

Local News
By and
58 minutes ago
X

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Flowerama at the corner of E. Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 5:03 p.m., where an elderly woman drove through the front of the store and came to a stop in the middle of the business, according to Kettering police.

A Lexus sedan could be seen fully inside the flower store.

Emergency crews work after a car crashed into Flowerama, 3000 Shroyer Road in Kettering on Thursday, March 5, 2026. JEN BALDUF / STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

icon to expand image

Credit: Jen Balduf

ExploreWoman, boy injured in stabbing in Harrison Twp., 1 detained

According to Kettering police Lt. Chris Sanford, the business was open at the time of the crash, and an employee of the florist was taken to an area hospital.

Police said that the employee sustained minor injuries, and were alert and talking when the Kettering Fire Department took them to the hospital.

It is unclear how many customers were inside at the time.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have played a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews work after a car crashed into Flowerama, 3000 Shroyer Road in Kettering on Thursday, March 5, 2026. JEN BALDUF / STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

icon to expand image

Credit: Jen Balduf

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers splinter as House defeats war powers resolution on Iran
2
Woman hit, killed by SUV in Xenia ID’d; Man in custody
3
Dayton mother sentenced to 5 years in connection to children’s torture
4
Kettering man sentenced to up 9 years in child porn investigation
5
7 Brew Coffee opens new Miamisburg location

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter