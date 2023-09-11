Ethnosh Dayton returns, Bengals analysis, vehicle crashes into shopping center and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

DAYTON EATS: Ethnosh Dayton returns in October after long hiatus

Credit: Bobby Tewksbury/Ethnosh Dayton Credit: Bobby Tewksbury/Ethnosh Dayton

Ethnosh held six events between October 2019 and March 2020 before everything came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio became the first state on March 15, 2020 to order bars and restaurants closed with the exception of takeout or delivery. With that Ethnosh and so many other wonderful things we all loved and enjoyed came to an end.

So when I heard that Ethnosh — one of my favorite food events before the pandemic — was returning after a three-and-a-half year hiatus I was absolutely thrilled.

Hearing the news that Ethnosh events, called “NoshUps,” at immigrant-owned restaurants in Dayton, will be back to put the spotlight on both the food and the stories of local immigrant-owned international restaurants and food businesses in our wonderfully diverse city had me overcome with joy.

Vehicle crashes into Moraine shopping center

A pickup truck drove into two businesses in the 5500 block of North Springboro Pike in Moraine Saturday afternoon, according to Moraine dispatchers, who said the call came in at 4:58 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had damaged two strip mall storefronts: Vapor Haus at 5546 North Springboro Pike, and the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office at 5552 North Springboro Pike, which was closed at the time.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ season-opening loss to Browns

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor had a simple message to his team after its season-opening loss at Cleveland.

“This certainly isn’t the team we’re going to be, and we all understand that,” Taylor said in his post-game press conference when asked what he told the players.

Despite expectations being higher than ever coming off back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, the Bengals struggled out of the gate, falling 24-3 to the Browns on Sunday in the 100th “Battle of Ohio” matchup. An offense that didn’t get any first-team preseason snaps together looked not surprisingly out of sync considering the team had the equivalent of just two weeks of practices with starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Retired physician helps those considering suicide

Family history is powerful. Just ask Patricia Kaine, whose family history inspired her to become an advocate for those dealing with mental health issues. During her lifetime, she lost her sister, two paternal aunts and two maternal cousins to suicide.

“I was born and raised in Columbus and in Elyria, Ohio,” Kaine said. “I came to Dayton in 1963 to go to a private high school – Fatima Hall at Maria Joseph.”

Kaine had plans to become a nun after growing up in a very devout Catholic family. In fact, she said her mother decided that, after having six daughters, all of them would become nuns.

County auditor to host 7 more forums to discuss property value update

Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

Montgomery County Audior Karl Keith has announced he will host seven more Auditor’s Community Forums to talk about the office’s 2023 property value update.

At each event, the auditor said he will discuss the process his office used to determine the new property values, and what a property owner can do if they disagree with the new value. He will then answer questions from the audience, he said.

The coming forums, most of which are at branches of the Dayton Metro Library, include:

