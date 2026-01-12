Ex-Graceworks driver accused of sexually abusing woman with disabilities died while hospitalized

“Alcorn was diagnosed with multiple terminal illnesses that required a great deal of medical care and numerous hospitalizations,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Alcorn was facing rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He was a direct support professional at Graceworks Lutheran Services and helped transport people in the enhanced living community.

On Sept. 16, a man reportedly saw Alcorn sexually assault a woman in the back of a transport van in an alley in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue.

Alcorn was taking the woman back to a group home, he pulled into the alley, took the woman to the back of the van and raped her, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

The witness and a friend confronted Alcorn. They took his keys so he couldn’t leave and called police.

Another man, who also has developmental disabilities, was also in the van. Both the woman and man are non-verbal, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Graceworks confirmed Alcorn had been fired on Sept. 17.

“We are outraged by the information we have received to this point, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure this investigation is handled swiftly, and that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” read a statement.