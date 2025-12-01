Fairborn defense contractor nearly doubles in size with Maryland acquisition

The terms of the acquisition were not given.

The acquisition, which closed Monday, blends Peerless’ Air Force, Navy and NASA customer base with QED’s Army-focused portfolio. The acquired company operates out of the Aberdeen Proving Ground, an Army staging area for research, development and testing.

“The deal also makes Peerless one of the largest defense contractors headquartered in the Dayton area, with almost 700 employees in 29 states,” the local business said in a release. “QED will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Peerless.”

“Together, Peerless and QED offer expanded capabilities and stronger mission support to our warfighters,” Peerless President Andrea Kunk said in the company’s statement. “Both companies have decades of highly regarded experience ranging from service and support to systems engineering, research, and development, and test and evaluation.”

While Peerless focuses on mission engineering, modeling and simulation, electromagnetic spectrum mission software and more, QED has a history with Army cyber and systems engineering. Both companies will benefit from broader expertise and deeper technical capabilities, Kunk said.

“Peerless brings a corporate culture of leadership, business integrity, and customer support representing an ideal fit for QED’s next 20 years and beyond,” said Mark Berry, QED’s founder and managing partner. “It is comforting for me to know that the professionalism and expertise that has become the QED hallmark is deeply engrained in Peerless’ management team. Combined, QED and Peerless will continue that proud tradition.”

Dayton law firm Sebaly, Shillito & Dyer was lead counsel and Miles & Stockbridge provided government contracting counsel to Peerless on the buy side.

This is the second acquisition this year for Peerless. In February, the company announced the purchase of Statheros, LLC, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based defense firm.