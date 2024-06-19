BreakingNews
Biggby Coffee now open on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering

Fairborn eliminates pay-to-play fees for high school, middle school sports, band

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Athletes and band members at Fairborn’s high school and middle school will no longer have to pay to participate in those groups.

The Fairborn board of education has voted to eliminate “pay to play” fees for students at the two schools participating in those activities.

“We believe that this is a sound decision for the Fairborn community and our families, and we hope that participation numbers will increase at both the high school and middle school levels,” board President Jerry Browning said.

ExploreEARLIER: Fairborn OKs deals with local TNR group, county animal control

The district said the vote last week followed a long discussion. Each Fairborn student was required to pay $75 per activity last school year, according to a Dayton Daily News report on pay-to-play fees all across the area.

The total was capped at $150 per student participating in multiple activities and $225 per family, the DDN found.

“We want our students to have every opportunity to participate and be successful,” Superintendent Gene Lolli stated. “This decision will open doors for students who may not have been able to participate in the past.”

Other area school districts not charging fees as of last school year included Miamisburg, Oakwood, Dayton, Springfield and Troy.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Voting starts; how to get involved in the contest
In Other News
1
Biggby Coffee now open on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering
2
Man in stable condition, woman in custody following shooting in...
3
New Franklin brewery approved for construction, targets 2025 opening
4
How do you pronounce Clyo Road? Reddit users answer that and other...
5
This Week in Dayton History: Gilly’s Jazz Club opens, rioting in Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top