Fairborn eliminates pay-to-play fees for high school, middle school sports, band

“We believe that this is a sound decision for the Fairborn community and our families, and we hope that participation numbers will increase at both the high school and middle school levels,” board President Jerry Browning said.

The district said the vote last week followed a long discussion. Each Fairborn student was required to pay $75 per activity last school year, according to a Dayton Daily News report on pay-to-play fees all across the area.

The total was capped at $150 per student participating in multiple activities and $225 per family, the DDN found.

“We want our students to have every opportunity to participate and be successful,” Superintendent Gene Lolli stated. “This decision will open doors for students who may not have been able to participate in the past.”

Other area school districts not charging fees as of last school year included Miamisburg, Oakwood, Dayton, Springfield and Troy.