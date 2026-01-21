Fairborn paramedic appointed to serve remainder of former school board member’s term

Howard serves as a lieutenant paramedic with the Fairborn Fire Department, according to the district. He has worked as a volunteer for the Fairborn Fly Zone, 9/11 Memorial Committee, Scout Troop 72 and 182 Merit Badge Counselor, and is a volunteer with his church and youth sports, according to the district.

His background includes “extensive experience in organizational leadership, labor management collaboration, municipal budgeting, and strategic decision making,” the district said in a Friday announcement, adding he has two children who attend schools there.

Browning stepped down from the board after 10 years as he is moving to Texas to pursue nonprofit work. The Fairborn School Board received a total of eight applications for Browning’s replacement, with interviews done in the later half of December, officials said.

“I feel like over the last 10 years, we’ve got great leadership in place in the district,” Browning previously told the Dayton Daily News. “The state test scores have come up and they’re going to continue to go up. We’ve built the new buildings and we’ve got the fourth one being built and we’re in great financial shape. I feel comfortable with the leadership we’ve got in place in the district that we’ll be in good shape.”