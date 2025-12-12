See why 10-year Fairborn school board member resigned

Browning told the Dayton Daily News he is leaving to pursue nonprofit work in Texas, with plans to move to the state in the near future. Browning’s family started the nonprofit Homes for Homeless Pets in Universal City, Texas, where it has been for the last 50 years.

“I feel like over the last 10 years, we’ve got great leadership in place in the district,” Browning said. “The state test scores have come up and they’re going to continue to go up. We’ve built the new buildings and we’ve got the fourth one being built and we’re in great financial shape. I feel comfortable with the leadership we’ve got in place in the district that we’ll be in good shape.”

Applications to fill Browning’s seat are available at the Board of Education office, 306 East Whitter Avenue, and are due by December 19. The board will hold interviews of selected applicants the last week of December.

The chosen individual will serve the remainder of Browning’s term, which runs through the end of 2027.

Browning said he is leaving with confidence in district leadership, who have the goal of making Fairborn a five-star school district.

“With the new facilities that are there and the strategic plan that’s in place...they’re on the up-and-up. And I think that as a district goes, the city does too,” he said.

Interested applicants can also email Superintendent Amy Gayheart for an application at agayheart@fairborn.k12.oh.us.