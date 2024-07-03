BreakingNews
Fairborn passes six-month marijuana sales moratorium

Greene County city joins more than 50 across the state that have temporary or permanent bans.

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

The city of Fairborn on Monday passed a six-month moratorium on the “issuance and processing” of any adult use cannabis permits and sales of marijuana within the city.

Fairborn City Council initially discussed imposing a marijuana moratorium in January, city communications manager Emily Gay said, but it was brought up again on Monday because the city received a request to sell marijuana related products and seeds at the Fairborn Farmer’s Market.

The farmer’s market happens every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May to November.

“Due to this request, and the anticipation of further requests, the city believed it was in the best interest to impose a moratorium,” Gay said, adding that the moratorium also gives the Division of Cannabis Control time to finalize regulations and licensing.

The city of Bellbrook also extended its moratorium, originally passed in January, at the end of June for the same reason.

As of July 1, there are 58 active cannabis moratoriums in the state of Ohio, including Beavercreek, Xenia, Kettering, Troy, Miamisburg, Springboro, Trotwood, Vandalia, West Carrollton, and others in the Dayton region.

Three of the roughly 20 dispensaries in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark and Miami counties have been issued their dual licenses.

This includes AYR Dispensary in Riverside, the Harvest Trulieve dispensary in Beavercreek, and The Forest in Springfield.

