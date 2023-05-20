Fairborn picks acting police chief to lead department going forward

Roman said he is looking forward to the role.

“We’ve had great leadership before and the department is heading in a good direction,” he said.

Roman said he will seek “to be innovative and provide great service to the community.”

His goals and priorities include having “the community’s trust. I think I need to make sure our staff is well trained and to deal with people in crisis and use of force, making sure we’re handling situations properly.”

With his new title, Roman’s annual salary will be $123,510, according to the city. As captain, he made $112,278.

Roman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania in 2003.

He was a Fairborn patrol officer working mainly night shift until January 2011, when he became a detective with the Greene County ACE Task Force, handling mostly drug investigations, according to the city.

Roman returned to the patrol section in December 2015 and was promoted to sergeant the following October. He served as a patrol sergeant and the operations sergeant before being promoted in December 2020 to captain, where he oversaw both the operations and administrative bureaus, according to the city.

The police department includes three captains, seven sergeants, seven detectives, three school resource/DARE officers and 29 patrol officers, records show.

The position also oversees a 911 communications center that has an authorized strength of 13, dispatching for police, fire and EMS.