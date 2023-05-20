Fairborn picks acting police chief to lead department going forward

FAIRBORN — The city has a new police chief and he’s been on the job in an acting capacity about four weeks.
Ben Roman, a captain since 2020, was sworn into the position Friday, replacing Terry Bennington, who retired last month after about 35 years with the Fairborn Police Department.
Roman, 42, is a 19-year veteran with the department, serving in a variety of capacities since being hired in May 2004, according to the city.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson said Roman was chosen among 21 applicants seeking to lead law enforcement in Greene County’s second most populated city, which is home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University.
Roman said he is looking forward to the role.
“We’ve had great leadership before and the department is heading in a good direction,” he said.
Roman said he will seek “to be innovative and provide great service to the community.”
His goals and priorities include having “the community’s trust. I think I need to make sure our staff is well trained and to deal with people in crisis and use of force, making sure we’re handling situations properly.”
With his new title, Roman’s annual salary will be $123,510, according to the city. As captain, he made $112,278.
Roman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania in 2003.
He was a Fairborn patrol officer working mainly night shift until January 2011, when he became a detective with the Greene County ACE Task Force, handling mostly drug investigations, according to the city.
Roman returned to the patrol section in December 2015 and was promoted to sergeant the following October. He served as a patrol sergeant and the operations sergeant before being promoted in December 2020 to captain, where he oversaw both the operations and administrative bureaus, according to the city.
The police department includes three captains, seven sergeants, seven detectives, three school resource/DARE officers and 29 patrol officers, records show.
The position also oversees a 911 communications center that has an authorized strength of 13, dispatching for police, fire and EMS.
About the Author