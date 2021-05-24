Fairborn research and development company awarded job creation tax credit

A Fairborn research and development company that plans to create new jobs will get a state tax credit.
Aptima Inc. on University Boulevard in Fairborn was granted a 1.375%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday.
Aptima expects to create 15 full-time positions, generating $1.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project, according to a news release. Aptima is a human-centered research, development and engineering company.
Aptima was founded in 1995 in Woburn, Mass., and established a Dayton-area presence in about 2007, drawn in part by the creation of the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. By 2013, the wing was one of the company’s biggest customers.
Aptima continues to work with the Air Force Research Lab, also at Wright-Patterson, to measure performance and stress in warfighters, such as pilots.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced today the approval of assistance for nine projects set to create 3,214 new jobs and retain 4,520 jobs statewide after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s monthly meeting.
Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $187 million in new payroll and spur more than $606 million in investments across Ohio.
There were also projects approved in nearby Kettering, West Chester Twp. and Trenton.