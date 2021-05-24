Fairborn research and development company awarded job creation tax credit

Aptima Inc. on University Boulevard in Fairborn was granted a 1.375%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday.

Aptima expects to create 15 full-time positions, generating $1.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project, according to a news release. Aptima is a human-centered research, development and engineering company.