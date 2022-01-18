Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn Schools extends remote learning through end of week

The new Fairborn Primary School. The school district has a levy on the ballot May 4. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
caption arrowCaption
The new Fairborn Primary School. The school district has a levy on the ballot May 4. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Fairborn City Schools will extend remote learning through Friday due to increased numbers of staff and students with COVID-19, the district announced Monday night.

ExploreRELATED: New list: Which schools are remote or closed, for how long?

The district, which was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, was learning remotely Thursday and Friday last week and had expected to return in-person for Tuesday.

In Other News
1
New list: Which schools are remote or closed, for how long?
2
Humane society honors legend with #BettyWhiteChallenge
3
CBC: State senator kicks off ‘Donor Days’ with double red donation
4
Community helps homeless Dayton students, who will receive hygiene...
5
Hundreds attend MLK Day march in Dayton despite frigid weather

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top