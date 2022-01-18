Fairborn Schools extends remote learning through end of week

Fairborn City Schools will extend remote learning through Friday due to increased numbers of staff and students with COVID-19, the district announced Monday night.
The district, which was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, was learning remotely Thursday and Friday last week and had expected to return in-person for Tuesday.
FCS will be closed Tuesday-Friday (January 18-21st) due to increased numbers of COVID-19 with staff/students. Please check FCS website and social media for more information.#Fairborn #Skyhawks— Fairborn City Schools (@FairbornSkyhawk) January 18, 2022
