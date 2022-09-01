BreakingNews
RachelBakes & Co opens in Centerville today with new sweet treats
Fairborn small businesses can apply for ARPA grants starting today

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
City lists rules on which COVID-affected businesses are eligible

FAIRBORN — Small businesses in the city that were impacted by COVID can apply for federal aid starting today.

Fairborn has made $250,000 available to qualifying businesses, via grants of up to $10,000 to use for pandemic-related expenses, the city announced.

The city received about $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. Small businesses can apply through Sept. 30, Fairborn officials said.

Business eligibility requirements are, according to the city:

• Operate within the city.

• Were in operation on Jan. 1, 2020.

• Have been fully open and operating as of Nov. 1, 2021.

• Not be a franchise.

• Be in good standing with city tax payments and regulations.

• Experienced a 25% to 80% loss in revenue between the end of the calendar years 2020 and 2021.

• Had gross receipts of no less than $50,000 and no more than $1 million.

• Have fewer than 200 employees.

All the applications will be evaluated for compliance based on the ARPA guidelines set forth by the federal government. Those with questions are asked to contact Cherise Schell with the city at 937-754-3030.

