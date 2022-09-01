Fairborn small businesses can apply for ARPA grants starting today

• Were in operation on Jan. 1, 2020.

• Have been fully open and operating as of Nov. 1, 2021.

• Not be a franchise.

• Be in good standing with city tax payments and regulations.

• Experienced a 25% to 80% loss in revenue between the end of the calendar years 2020 and 2021.

• Had gross receipts of no less than $50,000 and no more than $1 million.

• Have fewer than 200 employees.

All the applications will be evaluated for compliance based on the ARPA guidelines set forth by the federal government. Those with questions are asked to contact Cherise Schell with the city at 937-754-3030.