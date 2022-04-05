Fairborn to buy former bank land for new homes downtown

The city has been working with a local Realtor on the land, which is owned by Miami Bank National, county auditor’s office records show. The two parcels combined are appraised at 163,700, county records show.

“We do not intend to do any construction here,” Anderson said. “It’s just an opportunity to work with a developer to build two houses that replicate the houses that were demolished.”

Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said the move will help that section of Central and help “get us back to our look that we were once before.”

Anderson said the city hopes to close on the sale in the next 30 to 60 days and begin the project this year.