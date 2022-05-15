Fallen officers remembered in Miami County

In 2021, the number of line of duty deaths nationwide totaled 585 officers. This was an increase of more than 55% from 2020 and attributed to factors including COVID-19, traffic fatalities and firearm ambushes.

Those attending the 2022 noon time memorial service witnessed the presentation of colors, a gun salute, prayers, a proclamation and the playing of Taps, among other activities. Sgt. Del Braund, retired, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.

This year’s speaker was Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer of Troy, whose grandfather served in the state patrol from mid-1935 into the early 1950s. Mercer said he considered a career in law enforcement before taking a different career path.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for law enforcement,” he said, noting, however, that officers also “are ordinary human beings.”

Mercer criticized calls in some parts of the country to defund the police. “Are you kidding me?” he said. In Miami County, the commissioners have increased salaries for deputies and correction officers and officers now have body cameras.

“The board of commissioners understands that we need to continue to recruit high caliber deputies and, in doing so, provide them with the best training and equipment possible,” he said.

He thanked officers for their “invaluable” service and urged people to express appreciation to officers for their work.

“You are the heroes. We stand here today firmly supporting the men and women of law enforcement,” Mercer said.

Miami County officers memorialized are:

Marshall Harvey Hake, Covington Police Department, Jan. 12, 1917

Ptlm. George Eickmeyer, Tipp City Police Department, Sept. 17, 1945

Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua Police Department, Oct. 17, 1957

Ptlm. Jan Mulder II, Piqua Police Department, Aug. 11, 1970

Sgt. William R. Morris, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 22, 1972

Det. Robert Taylor, Piqua Police Department, Nov. 3, 1982

Sgt. Robert L. Elliott, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Feb. 25, 1987

Inspector Kimra Skelton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nov. 27, 2019.

National Police Week was May 5 through 11.

