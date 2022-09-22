Family plans statue of WWII vet Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin; country singer performs at funeral

The statue in Martin’s likeness will be at the corner of Pine Court and Feedwire/Upper Bellbrook Road, placed in the middle of the memorial. Visit www.jimpeeweemartin.com for more information.

The statue would include a button to press to play the song “Normandy,” which was performed by country singer/songwriter Karen Waldrup during his funeral services. The song was released in June in honor of the 78th anniversary of D-Day. It was written by Waldrup, Martin and Hunter Jergens after Waldrup met Martin during his 100th Birthday Jumpfest in March 2021, according to a release.