Father sentenced to probation after 2-year-old shot in the hand in Dayton

If he fails to follow his community control sanctions, he could be sentenced to three years in prison.

In February, Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children.

On Jan. 8, police responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a 2-year-old with a possible gunshot wound to his left index finger, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Bryant was reportedly sleeping at a Neal Avenue apartment with two children when the shooting happened.

His 2-year-old son woke him up indicating his finger hurt, an affidavit stated.

Bryant took him to the bathroom to rinse the injury and then went to Kettering Health Dayton when the boy’s mother came home, according to court documents. The boy was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Police found blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and bedroom room at the apartment.

During an interview, Bryant gave investigators several locations before saying the gun was in a closet, according to court records.

“Mr. Bryant later admitted he put the firearm on the wrong shelf, the third or second shelf, not the top,” and affidavit stated. “Mr. Bryant advised the firearm was not secured in a lock box.”

Police found the gun in a closet with dried blood on it, according to court documents.