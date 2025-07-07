FBI presence reported in Montgomery County for second time in a week

The FBI was in Dayton Monday as part of an investigation, marking at least the second time agents were in Montgomery County in the last week.
Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist for the FBI’s Cincinnati office, confirmed agents and law enforcement partners were conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Dayton Monday.
Agents were in the 400 block of Ostrander Avenue.
On Wednesday, agents were also on Graystone Drive in Trotwood conducting law enforcement activity.
It’s not clear if the two investigations are related or if anyone was arrested.
Lindgren said Monday’s activity is part of an ongoing investigation, so additional details cannot be released.
