Ferguson Construction’s downtown move represents ‘commitment to Dayton’

“We were really out of space, and we had been at our location for the last 40 years,” King said. “We’re really moving to expand our ability to do more work in the region.”

And Ferguson is already doing plenty of work in the region, with some 30 to 40 projects going on at the moment, King said.

Those include the Gated Global Industrial Park facility and a new Goodwill facility, both in Trotwood; at least three projects tied to the University of Dayton; at least four tied to Premier Health; the new YMCA Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus at the old Good Samaritan Hospital site in Dayton, as well as projects for RAM Precision, the Ernst Metals expansion in Moraine and others. A Miami Valley Career Technology Center project in east Dayton will start in three to four weeks, King said.

Ferguson is inviting prospective subcontractors to a 9:30 a.m. open house Sept. 28 on the $17.5 million YMCA project at the main Dayton metro library, 215 E. Third St.

“The YMCA Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus Project will be instrumental to the overall growth and well-being of the greater Dayton area,” the company says on its Facebook page.

About 20 Ferguson employees will make the move to the Ludlow office, and Ferguson intends to hire three to five additional office staff members and about 30 additional field staff, King said.