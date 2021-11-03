dayton-daily-news logo
Final suspect in home invasion that killed Miamisburg teen sentenced to prison

Dante English
Dante English

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
16 minutes ago

The fourth and final suspect in a deadly 2018 home invasion that killed an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School student was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Dante English, 30, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in April 2020 to arson and tampering with evidence, the same day a judge granted a prosecutor’s request to have his records sealed in the case.

English was the only of the four not charged with murder in the death of Noah Kinser.

On the night of Dec. 30, 2018, two armed men entered Kinser’s North First Street apartment in Miamisburg.

“During the robbery, shots were fired which struck two victims,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “Victim Noah Kinser died from his injuries. The other shooting victim, a female who at the time was 14 years old, was shot,” prosecutors said. The other teen survived her injuries.

Noah Kinser
Noah Kinser

ExploreRELATED: Man sentenced to 30 years to life in Miamisburg teen’s murder

Chaz Mitchell Gillian, 33, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced in June to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served as least 30 years. He was convicted after a trial of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

ExploreRELATED: Men charged in death of Miamisburg High School student plead in case

Jason Churchill, 34, of Moraine, and Daniel Simone, 31, of Englewood were sentenced Oct. 28 to 11 years in prison after they were pleaded guilty to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

Before the sentencing for Gillian, Kinser’s mother spoke to the judge and said her son was a piece of her heart that is now gone forever. She said her son was a caring, funny person and that his is missed by his friends and family.

