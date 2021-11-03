Final suspect in home invasion that killed Miamisburg teen sentenced to prison

Caption Noah Kinser

Chaz Mitchell Gillian, 33, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced in June to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served as least 30 years. He was convicted after a trial of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Jason Churchill, 34, of Moraine, and Daniel Simone, 31, of Englewood were sentenced Oct. 28 to 11 years in prison after they were pleaded guilty to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

Before the sentencing for Gillian, Kinser’s mother spoke to the judge and said her son was a piece of her heart that is now gone forever. She said her son was a caring, funny person and that his is missed by his friends and family.