Firefighter injured during Jefferson Twp. house fire

The firefighter spent the night in the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Monday on Dayton-Liberty Road near South Snyder Road.

Due to structural concerns, Wilcox said crews used defensive measures to put out the fire.

The house was a total loss and the fire chief called for an emergency demolition.

There was no water or electricity, but neighbors told firefighters a person lived in the house, Wilcox said.

The person is unaccounted for as of Tuesday. Neighbors said the resident typically had a bike parked outside the house, but a bike wasn’t there when firefighters were at the scene, Wilcox said.

Demolition crews also dismantled the house slowly and used a drone to check for any signs of the resident.

The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating and working to determine what caused the fire.