Firefighter injured during Jefferson Twp. house fire

A firefighter injured while battling a house fire in Jefferson Twp. Monday afternoon was expected to be released from Miami Valley Hospital Tuesday, according to the fire chief.
Jefferson Twp. Fire Chief Gregory Wilcox said there was an explosion and an item hit the firefighter in the chest.
The firefighter spent the night in the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Monday on Dayton-Liberty Road near South Snyder Road.
Due to structural concerns, Wilcox said crews used defensive measures to put out the fire.
The house was a total loss and the fire chief called for an emergency demolition.
There was no water or electricity, but neighbors told firefighters a person lived in the house, Wilcox said.
The person is unaccounted for as of Tuesday. Neighbors said the resident typically had a bike parked outside the house, but a bike wasn’t there when firefighters were at the scene, Wilcox said.
Demolition crews also dismantled the house slowly and used a drone to check for any signs of the resident.
The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating and working to determine what caused the fire.
