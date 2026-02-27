Firms win $118M in new military contracts

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson and is expected to be complete by Feb. 19, 2031.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and the DOD chose DCS from six offers.

DCS is based in Virginia but has offices in Beavercreek.

And Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace in Troy, has been awarded a maximum $23.8 million contract modification exercising the first four-year option period of a ten-year base contract for F-15 heat sinks.

The company touts its “Duracarb” heat sink material as offering lighter weight without losing durability. Collins says its carbon brakes can deliver more plane landings per overhaul than current brake offerings.

In recent years, the company has upgraded the Navy’s fleet of C-130T and KC-130T aircraft with new wheels and brakes.

The contract came from the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support in Ogden, Utah.

In January, Collins Aerospace entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with a trio of companies to support production of wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules in Troy.