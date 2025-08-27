First look inside new Warehouse 4 in Beavercreek, which opens next week

“We thought Beavercreek was a great community,” said owner Ben Neely. “We were told it just doesn’t have what we consider a third-wave coffee shop and that’s what we strive to be with the equipment that we use and the quality of coffee that we serve.”

Warehouse 4 partners with Counter Culture Coffee as its base roaster. Customers can expect a full espresso bar with lattes, pour overs, drip coffee and more.

“Dayton has a lot of great coffee shops for sure, but I don’t think anybody is doing everything under one roof to the extent that we are,” said regional manager Travis Tarter.

Warehouse 4 makes fresh baked goods every morning including biscuits that are used for several breakfast sandwiches.

They also offer avocado toast, bagels, yogurt and oatmeal. Saturday and Sunday baked goods include cinnamon rolls.

The coffee shop has a lunch menu featuring hot and cold sandwiches, as well as salads. Neely’s go-to is the Italian sandwich made on sourdough bread and served hot.

This will be the coffee shop’s third location in the Dayton region and fourth overall.

Warehouse 4 opened its first location at 335 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia in 2013, followed by its Kettering location at 3131 Wilmington Pike in 2020.

The coffee shop also has a location in Searcy, Arkansas on the outskirts of Harding University that opened in 2022.

“This one I think is probably going to be the best vibe for us as far as the inside appeal (and) the kitchen flow that we created,” Neely said.

The Beavercreek location is a little under 3,000-square-feet, holding almost double the amount of seating compared to the Kettering location.

It also has a drive-thru and an outdoor patio.

Warehouse 4 hopes to have over 10 shops in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas.

“I actually wasn’t the creator of Warehouse 4. It was a gentlemen named Todd Chamberlain. He wanted to have a cool vibe in the city of Vandalia,“ Neely said. ”(I) ended up buying it from him and and we didn’t just want one store. We actually wanted multiple stores, so we added one in Kettering and now our third one in Beavercreek, so we’re super excited.”

Warehouse 4 aims to be a community-driven coffee shop with customer service at the core of who they are.

MORE DETAILS

Warehouse 4 will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit warehouse4coffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warehouse4coffee).