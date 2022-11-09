First round of results shows most local school levies passing

The levy would cost $209.65 annually to a person with a home valued at $100,000. The levy is continuous, meaning it would not go back before voters again if it passes.

Kettering Treasurer Cary Furniss said the district needs the increase because the district is expected to have a revenue shortfall of about $11 million in the next school year. He said that means the district would either make drastic cuts, likely to staff, or would need to pass a levy.

Miamisburg

Voters in Miamisburg’s school district so far are approving the schools’ tax levy request, according to partial, unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

As of 8:30 p.m., with early and absentee ballots counted, 52% of ballots contained “yes” votes, and 48% were “no” votes. Elections officials were still tabulating the vote.

Miamisburg plans to replace two existing levies with a $14 million substitute levy. Miamisburg schools treasurer John Espy said the substitute levy would not raise taxes on anyone already paying schools tax.

The levy is a continuous levy, meaning it will continue into perpetuity, and voters won’t vote on it again. The annual cost per $100,000 of home value is about $452, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Franklin

Franklin voters so far are rejecting the schools’ tax levy request, according to partial, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

As of 8:15 p.m., with absentee votes reported, 39% of ballots contained “yes” votes, and 61% were “no” votes. Elections officials were still tabulating the vote.

Franklin Schools is requesting a 13.93-mill substitute levy for current expenses, bringing in about $7.75 million per year over five years. The cost is $465.91 annually per $100,000 in home property value.

Lebanon

Lebanon voters so far are approving the schools’ tax levy request, according to partial, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

As of 8:15 p.m., with absentee votes reporting, 52% of ballots contained “yes” votes, and 48% were “no” votes. Elections officials were still tabulating the vote.

The Lebanon school district is requesting a 10-year, 9.64-mill substitute levy bringing in about $12.2 million per year. The cost is $318.52 annually for each $100,000 in home value.

Renewals