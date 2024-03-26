Five things to know about the Entrepreneurs’ Center

1. The Hub is a partnership between the Entrepreneurs’ Center and the University of Dayton and is sponsored by PNC.

2. The Hub houses 140 member clients who can rent a dedicated desk in a secure co-working space, a secure office or work in common areas.

3. UD and Sinclair Community College offer more than 40 classes a week at The Hub, attended by about 500 students, said Vince Lewis, UD associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives and president of The Hub.

Explore Dayton and surrounding region economic outlook is strong for 2024

4. “The Hub Powered by PNC Bank brings together students, faculty and staff, entrepreneurs and local business leaders to form collaborative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that help drive our local economy,” said David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton.

5. “The Entrepreneurs’ Center provides business acceleration services, business support services, capital access programs and corporate innovation support services,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey