Five uplifting stories you might have missed this week

Martin, a Greene County resident, parachuted into Normandy near Saint-Come-du-Mont behind Utah Beach at 12:30 a.m. on D-Day. Martin later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and he received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and European African Middle Eastern Service Medal for his service.

Jodi Martin, Pee Wee’s granddaughter, said the four hour music making session was “very touching.”

Levitt lineup includes Ohio Players, Tank and the Bangas

The Kettering Children’s Choir Spring Concert signaled the return of in-person concerts at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Levitt’s entire 2020 season of free concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Circles have been spray painted on the lawn to designate socially distanced seating areas for guests who bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Let the music play!

A refreshing sign of a return to some sense of entertainment normalcy in the COVID-19 era, Levitt Pavilion Dayton has assembled a diverse 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season containing 41 free concerts.

The multi-genre lineup of local, national and iconic acts spans generations in its embrace of bluegrass, hip hop, jazz, blues, funk, R&B, gospel, rock, and more.

The downtown venue, located at 134 S. Main St., will launch its fourth season Saturday, June 12, with New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen.

Sinclair offers new scholarship program to Dayton Public Schools grads

Sinclair Community College graduation was held at the University of Dayton Arena Thursday, May 6, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Sinclair Community College is offering a new scholarship program to help 60 Class of 2021 Dayton Public Schools graduates continue their education immediately this fall.

The $1,000 scholarships ($500 for each semester) will go to students who posted at least a 2.0 GPA and had 90% or better attendance their senior year of high school.

Dayton school officials said they emailed a survey to the many students who fit the criteria, asking whether they had already applied to Sinclair, or would attend if they received the scholarship. Sinclair then took that information and chose 60 students for the scholarships.

Tornado shatters Beavercreek runner’s legs, not her drive

In the spring of 2020 former marathon runner Deborah Wailes, whose legs were shattered during a 2019 Memorial Day tornado, was able to ride from Kettering to Franklin on her bike. CONTRIBUTED

Deborah Wailes has run 20-plus marathons, including four Boston Marathons. She was there in 2013 when the bombs exploded. Although she escaped injury then, she couldn’t escape the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

“I had just completed a 220-mile bike ride in Kentucky, came home to my Beavercreek townhouse, lay on the couch and fell asleep,” the 67-year-old recalls. “I woke up to a big clap and found myself covered in debris. A wall had blown in on me, I couldn’t move my legs as I tried to remove stuff, and there was a sheet of glass window on top of me that could have cut me in half.

Her legs and an ankle were shattered; after being taken to Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek for evaluation, she was transferred to another hospital for surgery.

“I was in recovery, then the rehab section for about two weeks, but had no place to live — I’d lost everything, and my townhouse was condemned.”

MetroParks’ amenities to come out of a pandemic hibernation

A man with a baby in a carrier watches the fountains in the river at RiverScape in the summer of 2020. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Five Rivers MetroParks in coming weeks will reopen some amenities that remained dark last year because of the pandemic.

MetroParks is bringing back concessions, bike rentals, live music and the water play attraction at Island MetroPark.

The organization also hopes to open its new pedestrian bridge and activate the popular fountains in the river by the end of this month or early June.

“All of our current safety protocols regarding face coverings, social distancing and sanitizing practices remain in place until further notice,” said Shelli DiFranco, the organization’s director of marketing and public engagement.

