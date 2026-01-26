Flights arriving, departing at Dayton airport, but some cancelations reported

The delays were to Washington D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The cancelations include Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver and Washington D.C.

Four arrivals were canceled and no delays have been reported.

The arrivals were from Washington D.C., Dallas and Chicago.

People can continue to check flight statuses at flydayton.com or on their airline’s app.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the airport had 12.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Multiple communities across southwest Ohio recorded a foot of snow from the weekend storm, with impacts continuing into Monday.

Montgomery County is under a level 3 snow emergency due to dangerous road conditions as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Travel is prohibited unless necessary. Those who do not follow restrictions could receive a citation or be arrested.