Flights arriving, departing at Dayton airport, but some cancelations reported

Passengers wait in a Transportation Security Administration security line at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 11. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

17 minutes ago
Flights are continuing to arrive and depart at the Dayton International Airport Monday following historic snow this weekend, but some delays and cancelations have been reported.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, four departures have been delayed and nine have been canceled, according to the airport.

The delays were to Washington D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The cancelations include Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver and Washington D.C.

Four arrivals were canceled and no delays have been reported.

The arrivals were from Washington D.C., Dallas and Chicago.

People can continue to check flight statuses at flydayton.com or on their airline’s app.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the airport had 12.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Multiple communities across southwest Ohio recorded a foot of snow from the weekend storm, with impacts continuing into Monday.

Montgomery County is under a level 3 snow emergency due to dangerous road conditions as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Travel is prohibited unless necessary. Those who do not follow restrictions could receive a citation or be arrested.

