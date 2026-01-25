Winter storm: How much snow did you get?

Around 8 inches of snow had fallen in the Shaker Run neighborhood in Lebanon by 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. JEREMY RATLIFF/STAFF

Around 8 inches of snow had fallen in the Shaker Run neighborhood in Lebanon by 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. JEREMY RATLIFF/STAFF
Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

A significant winter storm is underway across the region, with moderate to heavy snowfall and prolonged period of bitterly cold conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snow amounts of 10-16 inches are expected across the region.

Here are snow totals reported so far to the NWS’s Wilmington office:

Butler County

Middletown: 9 inches at 7:05 a.m.

Monroe: 8 inches at 6 a.m.

Greene County

Bellbrook: 8 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Montgomery County

Moraine: 9 inches at 7 a.m.

Vandalia: 6.4 inches at 7 a.m.

Dayton: 4.7 inches at 4:14 a.m.

ExploreWinter storm arrives: Several inches of snow falls, flights at local airports canceled
In Other News
1
Winter storm arrives: Several inches of snow falls, flights at local...
2
Voice of Business: Dayton area businesses and America at 250
3
Ohio governor declares state of emergency: Winter storm to cause...
4
Wright-Patt AFB, Air Force Museum to close Sunday due to snow storm
5
Snow timing: Winter warning in effect as area to endure nearly 48-hour...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.