Flu map: Ohio is ‘very high’ for flu activity as the new year begins

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been elevated and continues to increase across the country. That trend is expected to continue for several weeks.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 11,000,000 illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

So far, there have been nine deaths reported during the 2025-2026 influenza season.

