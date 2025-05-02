Flying Pig Marathon 2025: Road closures, race schedule and more

Race Schedule

The weekend’s first race, the Fifty West Mile, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. along W. Pete Rose Way.

Here’s the full race schedule:

Fifty West Mile — Kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

10K — Kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m.

5K — Kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.

Flying Piglet — Kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

Flying Fur — Kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

The 26th Mile — Kicks off Saturday at noon.

PigAbilities — Kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

Flying Pig Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

4-Person Relay — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Spectator Zones

Those who want to cheer on runners and get a view of all the action, the Flying Pig has several areas meant for spectating.

Here are the “Spectator Party Zones” you can join:

7th Street & Elm Street — Marathon/Half Marathon 4.5-mile mark

Clark Point Park — Marathon 9.2-mile mark

East End on Delta Avenue — Marathon 21-mile mark

Central Parkway Area — Half Marathon 11-mile mark

Hyde Park Square — Marathon 11-mile mark

Parking

Those hoping to park downtown on either race day are encouraged to try several different lots, depending on the day.

Race organizers also recommend that anyone attempting to drive and park downtown give themselves ample time to find a spot and walk to their respective areas.

Road closures

Due to the various races throughout Cincinnati, there will be several road closures throughout Flying Pig Marathon.

Whether you’re attempting to park to be a race spectator, or you’re simply trying to avoid the craziness, here are the road closures you can expect:

Friday, May 2:

Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Gest Street to Central Avenue, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Freeman Avenue to Elm Street, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 3:

Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Central Avenue, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to Second Street, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to W. Pete Rose Way, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.

West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to Gest Street, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.

Gest Street, all lanes from W. Pete Rose Way to W. Third Street, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.

W. Third Street, all lanes from Gest Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes from W. Third Street to W. Fourth Street (Covington), 6:45 to 8:15 a.m.

W. Fourth Street (Covington), all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Fifth Street (Newport), 6:45 to 8:15 a.m.

Fifth Street (Newport), all lanes from Fourth Street to Saratoga Street, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.

Saratoga Street, all lanes from Fifth Street to Third Street, 7:05 to 8:30 a.m.

Third Street, all lanes from Saratoga Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, 7:05 to 8:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from Third Street (Newport) to E. Pete Rose Way (Cincinnati), 7:05 to 10:15 a.m.

Broadway Street, northbound lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to E. Fourth Street, 7:15 to 10 a.m.

E. Third Street, all lanes from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue, 7:15 to 10 a.m.

Pike Street, all lanes from E. Third Street to Fourth Street, 7:15 to 10 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Reedy Street to E. Pete Rose Way, 7:15 to 10 a.m.

Reedy Street, all lanes from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue, 7:15 to 10 a.m.

Culvert Street, all lanes from E. Third Street to Reedy Street, 7:15 to 10:15 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way, all lanes from Freedom Way to Mehring Way, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to W. Pete Rose Way, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

W. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Mehring Way to Central Avenue, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Third Street Exit, all lanes from southbound I-71, 6:45 to 10 a.m.

Roebling Bridge, all lanes from Ohio to Kentucky, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: