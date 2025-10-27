Food costs rise: Area shoppers looking for deals as business owners adjust

Total food cost is up 3.2% from August 2024 to August 2025, the most recent timeframe available, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

July to August was the fifth consecutive time food costs rose month over month since dropping 0.1% from February to March.

Bank accounts are getting hit regardless of whether you’re dining out or eating at home.

Away-from-home food costs are up 3.9% and food-at-home costs are up 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs have taken the highest leap, up 5.6% year over year.

“People are pretty tight pocketed right now,” said Rodney Ebright, owner of East Dayton Meats and Poultry, 1546 Keystone Ave. “They’re value shopping.”

Those values are harder to find, Ebright said, and his customers are opting for less expensive cuts of meat.

“Domestic beef is getting priced the same way as protein brought in from other countries even though there’s no tariff on it,” Ebright said. It’s driving up his and the customer’s costs.

Recipients of SNAP food assistance benefits have been impacted the hardest, he said, with his sales down 60% in that area from people trying to stretch limited dollars.

He said he’s down between $300,000 and $400,000 in overall sales.

Last October, he paid $7.99/pound for ribeye. His cost has risen to $14.79/pound this year. Beef tenderloin is up to $20/pound from $11/pound.

Thanksgiving turkeys are also going to cost more. Last year, Ebright’s cost was $1.53/pound for fresh turkeys and $1.19 for frozen. That’s up to $2.99 and $1.99 respectively.

Profit margins have gone from 25-30% to 18-20% forcing Ebright to cut hours for his 10 employees.

The lone bright spot is chicken breast, which is down from $2.93/pound in May to $1.29/pound. Customers are going that route, he said.

“It’s inflation, politics, some companies using tariffs to increase prices in general,” he said. “We’ve felt it. We’ve definitely felt it.”

Jay Byrne, co-owner of Milton Donuts, 3533 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown, said pricing is all part of his plan to keep sales during economically trying times.

“We understand that times are tough for people. Here you can still get a donut for a dollar and a dozen for twelve dollars,” Byrne said. “You can feed a family of four breakfast for twelve bucks.”

Byrne said their pricing keeps people coming in and he has no plans to change that.

“We’d rather look at more people coming in because of the price than raising the prices. We’ll sell more to more people,” Byrne said.

Price is what keeps Burt coming back. He purchased a dozen donuts, a specialty pastry and a milk for $15.

“The prices here are real good,” Burt said.