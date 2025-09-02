Food distribution event to take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Thursday

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp. Thursday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at 645 Infirmary Road.
The Foodbank encouraged people to leave space in their vehicles for food.
People must be in line by noon to be served.
Anyone who cannot attend can visit thefoodbankdayton.org to learn about additional food resources.
