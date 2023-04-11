Former Bethel superintendent overpaid $2K in salary

In a routine audit, the Auditor’s Office found Firks was not physically in the office, did not use earned leave, did not have a scheduled meeting on his calendar and could not provide other evidence to show he was working on four days between 2021 and 2022. Those four days were: Sept. 30, 2021, March 23, 2022, April 13, 2022 and June 3, 2022.

Firks was paid an annual salary of $130,000 over 260 working days, or $500 per day, so the Auditor’s office says he needs to return $2,000.