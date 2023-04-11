Former Bethel superintendent overpaid $2K in salary

Former Bethel Schools superintendent Justin Firks was overpaid $2,000 of his gross salary for four days of work that cannot be substantiated, according to the Ohio State Auditor’s Office.
In a routine audit, the Auditor’s Office found Firks was not physically in the office, did not use earned leave, did not have a scheduled meeting on his calendar and could not provide other evidence to show he was working on four days between 2021 and 2022. Those four days were: Sept. 30, 2021, March 23, 2022, April 13, 2022 and June 3, 2022.
Firks was paid an annual salary of $130,000 over 260 working days, or $500 per day, so the Auditor’s office says he needs to return $2,000.
Firks and his bonding company, along with district Treasurer Tina Hageman and her bonding company, are jointly and severally liable for the finding, according to the auditor’s office.
Firks resigned last May from Bethel Schools, after prolonged discussions from the Bethel School Board over transgender student access to bathrooms. He was superintendent for about three years.
He is now the principal at Elida High School near Lima.
Matthew Chrispin is currently the interim superintendent for Bethel Schools and has been announced as the next permanent superintendent, beginning Aug. 1.
Firks alluded to the strain of the controversy in his resignation letter.
“Being a superintendent, historically, has been seen as a profession of sacrifice. However, sacrificing health, family, dignity and your professional reputation should not be a part of the job,” he wrote in a letter to the board.
Nancy Bowman contributed to this report.
