Former leader of Dayton Christian School dies

In 1963, Schindler helped establish Dayton Christian Schools after hearing an idea from the senior pastor of Patterson Park Brethren Church. Schindler worked for National Cash Register (NCR) at the time. He left his position at NCR in 1972 to work at the school full-time.

He eventually became the school’s first superintendent and became its president in 1999, according to a 2010 Dayton Daily News story announcing his retirement. According to Dayton Christian, he was still very involved with the school and recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

He authored several books on Christian education, including ‘Educating for Eternity,’ which was translated into three languages. He was instrumental in establishing the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and traveled worldwide to mentor and encourage Christian educators.

“Bud Schindler was a great man of God and an encourager,” said Matt Baker, M.Ed., Dayton Christian School Head of School. “Whether praying with me about my position at the school or with kids about a math test, he always inspired others to hold fast and keep the faith. He will be deeply missed by our community and those across the country who were impacted by his leadership in Christian education.”

Schindler graduated from Oakwood High School, studied engineering at the University of Cincinnati and served in the Air Force before going to NCR.

Schindler once said, “God said, ‘My son, I want you to go and be a part of a school system.’ And then I began to have to do some research and build my knowledge base of what Christian education was really about.”

Dayton Christian School is the largest private school in Dayton with more than 1,200 students in PreK to Grade 12. Located in Miamisburg, it employs more than 160 faculty and staff.