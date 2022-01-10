Former Lebanon school faces date with demolition crew

Asbestos abatement has already started as part of the demolition project of the former Alfred Holbrook Elementary School in Lebanon.
The project is part of Lebanon City Schools’ Master Facilities Plan through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, which included construction of the new junior high, renovations to Berry Intermediate, and the partial demolition and remodeling of the former junior high, which is now the Central Office and District Performance Center. The project costs were shared between local and state funding, officials said.
The Lebanon Board of Education approved a $42,392 contract with Rainbow Environmental of Cincinnati for the asbestos abatement portion of the project. It includes enveloping the buildings at 700 Holbrook Ave. in plastic while the work is being done.
The district also contracted with Fillmore Construction to do the demolition of the former school for $118,768. Superintendent Isaac Seevers said the building demolition will take about three weeks after the abatement is completed. He expects the demolition portion of the project to begin in early February.
According to the contract, the demolition project is expected to be completed in mid-May.
The project also includes the demolition and site work of the parking lot at the former Louisa Wright School property by Dore & Associates for $32,000. The former Louisa Wright School building has already been demolished.
“We are planning to have bricks available from the demolition for community members,” Seevers said.
After the demolition is completed, the district plans to leave the property as green space and will continue to maintain it, according to officials.
District officials said the Holbrook building was used as the Central Office building beginning in the 2004-’05 school year, after construction and opening of Bowman Primary School. Central Office occupied the building until December 2020, when the offices moved to the former junior high building on Miller Road.
After the demolition of Louisa Wright School, the district had planned to keep the former parking lot for use as a potential future entrance for Donovan Elementary School. The district is exploring the possibility of adding an exit to Donovan Elementary off of East Street by utilizing those existing curb cuts. It is also planning to leave the sidewalks and driveway entrances along East Street.
About the Author