Former Lebanon school faces date with demolition crew

The project also includes the demolition and site work of the parking lot at the former Louisa Wright School property by Dore & Associates for $32,000. The former Louisa Wright School building has already been demolished.

“We are planning to have bricks available from the demolition for community members,” Seevers said.

After the demolition is completed, the district plans to leave the property as green space and will continue to maintain it, according to officials.

District officials said the Holbrook building was used as the Central Office building beginning in the 2004-’05 school year, after construction and opening of Bowman Primary School. Central Office occupied the building until December 2020, when the offices moved to the former junior high building on Miller Road.

After the demolition of Louisa Wright School, the district had planned to keep the former parking lot for use as a potential future entrance for Donovan Elementary School. The district is exploring the possibility of adding an exit to Donovan Elementary off of East Street by utilizing those existing curb cuts. It is also planning to leave the sidewalks and driveway entrances along East Street.